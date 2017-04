Emergency officials were called to the Big Ox Energy plant in South Sioux City, Nebraska after two employees were reported injured.

Around 1:50 p.m. Sunday paramedics were called to Big Ox.

According to Big Ox spokesperson Kevin Bradley the two employees were working with chemicals at the time of the incident.

He says at least one of the employees suffered a chemical burn.

The second employee was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Big Ox says the incident is under investigation and they are working with OSHA.