It may have felt cool today due to the clouds and breezy conditions but we were actually warmer than we have been over the past few days.



We'll be seeing a warmer night as well with lows near 10 instead of 0.



We start the work week with more seasonal highs near 30 degrees.



It will be overcast and breezy again though.



There is a small chance for some light mix in our northern counties Monday night.



After a partly cloudy day Tuesday clouds build in once again for the middle of the week.



An arctic front comes through on Thursday knocking our highs back into the teens and lows near to below zero to close out the week.