Burton shines in Iowa State's win over Texas

The Cyclone men got back in the win column Saturday night at home against Texas.



Iowa State allowed the Longhorns to shoot better than 50 percent for the game, and get 34 points in the paint, but Iowa State still won the game, 79-70.

Iowa State countered with an efficient four-guard offense.



The Cyclones matched the Longhorns hot shooting, completing at a 49 percent clip.



Monte Morris had a double-double 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Deonte Burton scored a game-high 27 points.



Burton shot 12-of-17 from the floor, and missed a career high by just two points.

"Deonte's decision making tonight was really good," said head coach Steve Prohm. "He didn't force things, he shot-faked, and drove guys when they didn't help. He made shots. I thought Monte played really, really well. Your best players have to play well in this league, night-in, night-out, if you're going to beat good teams. Those guys were terrific."

Iowa State is now 2-1 in Big 12 play. The Cyclones return to action Wednesday with a road trip to Oklahoma State.