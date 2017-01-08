Bridal Expo, Something New....

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.

Future brides, grooms, maid of honors, groomsmen and mothers of the bride all took part in the "I Heart Media'" Bridal Show.

The newest items for brides were on display as well as old favorites. There was everything to get the bride and groom through their perfect day.

"I Always enjoy seeing the new faces every year, faces of people who are going to be getting married soon, celebrating that special day. Whether you need a DJ or a cake, food, venue, it's all here at the I Heart Media Bridal Show.

Always set to be the center of attention were bridal gowns. But rings and cakes were show stoppers as well.

The 60 plus vendors delighted the more than 450 people who attended.

"I've been pleasantly surprised, there are a lot of vendors here, a lot of great displays, great cakes to try," said Tahnee Connealy, future bride.

Her fiance, Kiel Buss adds, "There have been a lot of good ideas, we have taken a lot of pictures, if we can apply them to our wedding."

The I Heart Media Bridal Show is free of charge and has taken place in Sioux City for more than 20 years.