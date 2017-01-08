Nebraska beat by Northwestern, suffers first Big Ten loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Scottie Lindsey scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, and Northwestern withstood a 16-0 Nebraska run spanning the halves to defeat the Cornhuskers 74-66 on Sunday.

Vic Law was 5 for 6 on 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Wildcats (13-4, 2-2 Big Ten), who also got 13 points from Dererk Pardon.

Tai Webster scored 17 points to lead the Huskers (9-7, 3-1), who entered the day alone in first place in the Big Ten before losing for the first time in five games.

Northwestern made its first five 3s of the second half, with Law hitting one to give the Wildcats a 56-50 lead. The Huskers got no closer than five points the rest of the way.

The Wildcats were down six early but made 5 of 7 3s during a 24-8 run that put them up 26-18. The lead grew to 33-23 before the Huskers closed the half with a Webster-led 14-0 flurry.