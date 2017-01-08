Waterloo passengers miss airport shooting by minutes

Four Waterloo, Iowa women, planning a weekend in Miami, narrowly missed the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting by minutes, all because their flight landed early.

The Waterloo women say they picked up their bags minutes before the gunman started shooting, rented a car, and started to leave when everything happened.

They say they are still in shock they missed the shooting by minutes.

They were asked what they may have experienced if they had landed on time.

"We would have been in that terminal, because that's where baggage claim was," one of the witnesses said.

Another witness said, "Everything happened, we were picking up the rental car during that time frame. We were just getting our rental car and pulling out of the rental garage when all of that was happening. So, our phones were blowing up. People were calling and asking if we were OK, because they knew we made it to Ft. Lauderdale."

The girls say they had to go back to the airport later to pick up family flying on a later flight.

According to those family members, airport officials alerted them about security concerns, and diverted their flight to nearby Fort Myers.