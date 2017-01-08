First week of 2017 colder in Sioux City than 2016

It may seem like we've started the year a little cold in Sioux City.



The first seven days of 2017 saw a max high of 36 degrees on January 2nd and a min high of 10 on the fourth.



The average high temperature during the week was 22.9 degrees.



Now let's compare that to last year.



The first week of 2016 saw a max high of 36 degrees as well but the coldest high was only 25 degrees, also coincidentally on the fourth.



The average high temperature for the first seven days last year was 32.4 degrees.



This means that 2016 averaged almost ten degrees warmer through the first week than 2017.



Near to above average temperatures will be staying with us the next few days.