Officials respond to ash tree-killing bug in Omaha, NE

The Emerald Ash Borer has reared its head in Harrison County, Iowa The Emerald Ash Borer has reared its head in Harrison County, Iowa

Officials in Omaha, Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa, are taking different approaches toward handling an expected infestation of an ash tree-killing insect.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Omaha plans to treat up to 5,000 of its 11,000 ash trees and to remove the rest.

In Council Bluffs, officials plant to treat most of the 1,260 ash trees on city property, then evaluate the situation in 10 years. Crews removed 30 unhealthy trees last year and treated 200 trees. Workers will treat about 1,000 trees this spring.

At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, workers will treat about 10 percent of the 368 ash trees on campus.

Officials must take action because of the emerald ash borer. Since being found in 2002 in Michigan, the insect has killed millions of trees across the country.

