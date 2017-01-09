Nebraska swim team is home safe after walking into Florida airport just after fatal shooting rampage

Officials with the University of Nebraska at Omaha say its swimming and diving team are all safe, after Friday's deadly shooting at a Florida airport.



Twenty-eight students and three coaches on the swim team had been training in Key West.



They arrived at the Fort Lauderdale airport for their return trip to Omaha at the same time the shooting occurred near a baggage claim area.



The airport was put on lock-down and people were escorted to a secure area.



After a thirty-minute lock-down and a pat-down by security, the team found each other, and eventually found their ways home.



Cassie Jahn, swimming team member said, "It's incredible to see how much each one of us cares about each other and the love and support we have through our coaches and team mates is awesome."



Todd Samland, coach said, "The story is what happened right before us. We were just there to see a part of history unfortunately."



A travel agency worked with the team to reschedule flights and get them home.



Five people were killed and several others were wounded Friday when an accused shooter opened fire at the airport.