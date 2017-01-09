Booking your next trip could involve artificial intelligence - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Booking your next trip could involve artificial intelligence

Posted:

Chances are good that when making travel reservations in 2017, the voice or person on the other end won't be human. 

More companies are using artificial intelligence to help you make, cancel or change reservations.

"Kind of easing the burden of people having to wait on a customer service line to talk to an agent, and making it easier for people to make those changes," says Orbitz Senior Editor Jeanenne Tornatore.
 
Travelers can also expect the legacy airlines to be more competitive when it comes to pricing, but those lower prices come with a catch.

Expect to pay for a carry-on bag or choosing your seat.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2iK5ShO

