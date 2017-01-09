Critical week for Trump: cabinet confirmation hearings, Obamacare repeal, 1st news conference in 6 months

A flurry of confirmation hearings are set to begin Tuesday for his cabinet picks.



The Republican-controlled Congress will move forward with their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.



And Trump is expected to face questions on Russia, when he holds his first press conference in months on Wednesday.



Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress, moving full speed ahead with an ambitious agenda.



Confirmation hearings begin Tuesday for some of the president-elect's key cabinet nominees.



While the senate is expected to hold a series of votes this week, to begin repealing Obamacare.



But details of replacing the outgoing president's signature law still remain unclear.



Reince Priebus, incoming White House Chief of Staff said, "It may take time to get all the elements of the replace in place."



Trump will finally answer questions on Wednesday - when he holds his first press conference in nearly six months.



The now-declassified intelligence report on Russian hacks - expected to be a major focus.



But questions remain about whether trump accepts the report's conclusions.



Priebus said, "He's not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular hacking campaign."



Kellyanne Conway, Trump senior adviser said, "Hillary Clinton was viewed by a majority of Americans unlikable. That has nothing to do with Moscow."



Over the weekend -- Trump tweeting: having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! when i am president, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the world!"



For months, Trump has cast doubts about U.S. intelligence that Russia was trying to interfere with the election.



Donald Trump, (R) President-elect said, "It could be somebody else." "Maybe there is no hacking." "Could be Russia but it could also be China, could be lots of other people - also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds."

Trump's skepticism, dividing his own party.



Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina said, "If after having been briefed by intelligence leaders, Donald Trump is still unsure as to what the Russians did, that would be incredibly unnerving to me because evidence is overwhelming."



In a new interview, President Obama says he did not downplay the threat Putin posed to the U.S.



Pres. Obama said, "I don't think I underestimated him... Vladimir Putin's not on our team. If we get to a point where people in this country feel more affinity with a leader who is an adversary and views the United States and our way of life as a threat to him, then we're gonna have bigger problems than just cyberhacking."