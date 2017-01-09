A famous tunnel tree toppled in California

One of California's famous giant sequoia trees has toppled over.



The Pioneer Cabin tree, seen here in 2015, toppled over from heavy rains over the weekend in Calaveras Big Trees State Park.



The iconic tree's trunk was hollowed out in the 1880's. It was so wide that cars could drive through its enormous trunk.



The tree's exact age and height were not immediately available, but sequoias can live as long as 3,000 years and measure more than 250 feet in height.



Giant sequoias are the world's largest trees and largest living thing by volume.