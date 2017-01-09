Wintry mix possible late tonight

We are starting off the week with temperatures much closer to average for this time of the year much of like what we felt to closeout the weekend. Highs will be topping out near 30° with thick cloud cover as a weak disturbance moves through. This will give mainly northern Siouxland a shot at some light snow/wintry mix. This quickly moves east through the day leaving behind the clouds into the night as lows look to stay much warmer than last night. Another wave of moisture is possible late tonight into early Tuesday but again the better shot at seeing wintry precipitation looks to be mainly north of Sioux City. Temperatures are expected to only nudge down a few degrees back towards 25° due to southerly flow. Highs rebound back towards that 35 degree mark tomorrow, staying mild but the clouds will be with us once again. We'll see a few more peeks of sun later in the day though as high pressure briefly builds in. Much of this workweek will remain rather cloudy as a series of moisture impulses move through before another Arctic cold front moves in midweek. As the front moves by another shot at some snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs will go from the upper 20s Wednesday back into the upper teens Thursday with lows near 0°. Another chance of snow arrives Friday night into the weekend as a southern system tries to move in our direction. Temperatures will be on the rise as this area of moisture works into the region with highs back into the low 30s to start next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer