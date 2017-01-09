Polaris Industries to cease manufacturing of Victory Motorcycles and phase out the brand name

A major announcement Monday from a major employer in the area.

Officials with Polaris Industries announced the company will no longer manufacture Victory motorcycles, and that it will be phasing out the brand.

A news release says the company will assist dealers in liquidating existing inventories while continuing to supply parts for 10 years, along with providing service and warranty coverage to Victory dealers and owners.

There was no immediate word on what, if any impact today's announcement will have on the Spirit Lake plant and its operations, which according to the release, will continue to manufacture Indian motorcycles.

Polaris started manufacturing Victory motorcycles in 1997. It acquired the Indian brand in 2011.

Polaris will also continue to manufacture its slingshot line out of its facility in Huntsville, Alabama.



See more here: http://s2.q4cdn.com/339036663/files/doc_presentations/2017/Victory-Exit-1-9-17-F.pdf