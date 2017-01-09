Polaris Industries to cease manufacturing of Victory Motorcycles - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Polaris Industries to cease manufacturing of Victory Motorcycles and phase out the brand name

Posted:
Courtesy: KUOO/Explore Okoboji Courtesy: KUOO/Explore Okoboji
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) -

A major announcement Monday from a major employer in the area.

Officials with Polaris Industries announced the company will no longer manufacture Victory motorcycles, and that it will be phasing out the brand.

A news release says the company will assist dealers in liquidating existing inventories while continuing to supply parts for 10 years, along with providing service and warranty coverage to Victory dealers and owners.

There was no immediate word on what, if any impact today's announcement will have on the Spirit Lake plant and its operations, which according to the release, will continue to manufacture Indian motorcycles.

Polaris started manufacturing Victory motorcycles in 1997. It acquired the Indian brand in 2011.

Polaris will also continue to manufacture its slingshot line out of its facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

See more here: http://s2.q4cdn.com/339036663/files/doc_presentations/2017/Victory-Exit-1-9-17-F.pdf

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.