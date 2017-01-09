Some freezing drizzle and light snow possible into Tuesday morning

A little light snow moved through Siouxland today with light accumulations mainly in the northern parts of our viewing area.

Another chance of precipitation develops overnight and into Tuesday morning and this could be a mix of some freezing drizzle, sleet, and light snow.

It's not looking like it will be very heavy but it doesn't take a lot to make conditions slick.

That chance of precipitation should move out by Tuesday afternoon and a lot of our highs will get into the low 30s.

Most of Wednesday will stay dry but quite cloudy with a chance of a little light snow moving back in Wednesday night.

As that snow chance moves out Thursday, the cold moves in with highs from Thursday into Saturday only getting in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Late Friday gives us another chance of a little light snow and Sunday gives us another chance as well.

Temperatures will be warming a bit by then with highs by Sunday getting closer to 30 degrees.