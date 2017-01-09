East boys one of two undefeated teams left in Class 4A

Sioux City East opened the new year with wins over ranked teams from Lewis Central and Rock Valley to stay undefeated. The Black Raiders are one of just two undefeated left in the state in Class 4-A, at 8-0.

East clobbered then -- 8th ranked Council Bluffs Lewis Central by 25 points on Thursday. The Black Raiders followed that up with a 14-point win over Rock Valley on Saturday -- who was ranked in Class 2A.

Up next for East on Tuesday is Class 4A's other undefeated team, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. The Black Raiders have four players averaging over double figures, and that balance has made them hard to beat.

"When you have that kind of balance, you can attack from so many different ways," said East head coach Ras Vanderloo. "If they want to double in our post area on Van Rees, we've got outside shooters. If they want to guard the outside guys hard, then we've got an inside game, so that's part of the reason that our success is what it is."

"We've just got to keep going," said sophomore Aidan Vanderloo. "We've got to work for 10-0, 11-0, 12-0, and just keep pushing. We can't stop and be complacent or settled in, with however many and 0 we are. We've just got to keep going, keep going and keep fighting just to win each game."

East and Abraham Lincoln play at 7:30 Tuesday in Council Bluffs.