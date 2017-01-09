Possible ban on traffic enforcement cameras could impact public safety

A proposed bill to ban all traffic enforcement cameras in the state of Iowa could impact the way public safety is handled.

According to Finance Director Donna Forker, Sioux City made $2.39 million off of speeding cameras and another four hundred and $76,000 off of red light cameras in 2016.

The money generated from the traffic enforcement cameras goes towards the general fund.

But... the funds are only spent on public safety.

"We designated that it would be used for public safety programs to demonstrate that we're not using it for our parks, we're not using it for our infrastructure, we're not using it for other needs that we would become dependent upon in the budget process that we would just the be starved for red light cameras," said Dan Moore, Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem.

The money goes towards building new fire stations, buying emergency vehicles or even new traffic lights, items that Moore says are needed to ensure public safety.

He says if there's a ban on the cameras it could mean more money would have to be spent on man power to make up for the loss of the cameras.

"The numbers would increase significantly because when you hire police officers on the force that increases. You have salary, you have benefits, you have the total package. That's much more per person than it would be for what the cameras can do" said Moore.

On average each year the city issues twenty four thousand tickets off of the red light cameras and the speeding cameras combined according to Capt. Lisa Claeys with the Sioux City Police Department

Moore says the city can budget without the revenue from the traffic enforcement cameras but public safety could be affected.

The city will start its budget process on January 21, 2017.

Moore says they will have to take a serious look at how the public safety will be impacted and how the city will deal with it.