Republican lawmakers set the agenda as they take control of the Iowa House, Senate

Republicans took charge of the next session of the Iowa Legislature, Monday morning.

The 2016 elections gave the GOP strong majorities in the state Senate and House. And, Republican leaders say voters are expecting them to make changes.

But, before lawmakers could look ahead, they had to tackle a budget shortfall in this year's budget. "There will be challenges with the budget shortfall that we'll have to address right out of the gate," said Sen. Bill Anderson, (R) Pierson. The shortfall is $100-million blamed on the failure of revenues to reach estimates. The governor, and state department heads, have to make cuts before focusing on next year's budget.

As a way to free up money for the general fund, Republicans will look at collective bargaining reform. Senator Jason Schultz, of Schleswig, will chair the labor committee, and says "everything is on the table". "We can see how the lever of arbitration is used to force superintendents and school boards to spend more money," said Sen. Jason Schultz, (R) Schleswig.

Sioux City Representative Tim Kacena, who's a retired firefighter, and former president of the firefighters union, hopes reforms don't go too far. "I hope that if they do anything that's its just a tweaking, and not a Wisconsin tsunami," said Rep. Tim Kacena, (D) Sioux City.

But, Republicans also say reform could also free up funding for education, which Representative Megan Jones says is crippled by labor contracts. "We have these built in raises, or these instant raises, that automatically happen... not because someone deserves a raise, but because they expect it," said Rep. Megan Jones, (R) Sioux Rapids.

Still, Republican leaders admit they need to build consensus to get things done. "We have to be reasonable, and we have to be rational, to come up with good policy ideas and the policy that needs to pass," said Sen. Randy Feenstra, (R) Hull.

Another bill that lawmakers are ready to introduce could ban those red light and speed cameras. Sioux City has two mobile speed cameras along I-29, and three red light cameras throughout the city.