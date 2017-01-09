Pair of Nebraska state agencies could merge under new state proposal

Two state agencies that serve Nebraska veterans would merge under a new proposal backed by Governor Pete Ricketts.



He unveiled the measure as one of his top priorities this morning in Lincoln.

The legislation would combine the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs and the state's Division of Veterans Homes, which operates under the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nebraska has more than 143,000 veterans, many of whom are served by both agencies.

"What we hope to be able to accomplish is that we create that one-stop shop for all of our veterans so they don't have to go to two different agencies to get answers so we create a united team dedicated to serving our veterans and because of that we could share resources so we could do a better job of serving all of you."

The chairman of Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, is expected to introduce the bill on Thursday.