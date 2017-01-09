ICON Ag & Turf donates John Deere tractor, loader to Dordt College

ICON Ag & Turf has donated a John Deere tractor and loader to the Dordt College agricultural program.
The program features students from 19 different states and four countries.
Incoming freshman in Dordt's agriculture programs are required to take a class in ag safety, where this tractor will be used.
The tractor will also be important in the college's new Farm Operations Management Pro-Tech program and in agronomy and field management classes.
Can't Find Something?
KTIV Television
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.