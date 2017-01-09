ICON Ag & Turf donates John Deere tractor, loader to Dordt College

ICON Ag & Turf has donated a John Deere tractor and loader to the Dordt College agricultural program.



The program features students from 19 different states and four countries.



Incoming freshman in Dordt's agriculture programs are required to take a class in ag safety, where this tractor will be used.



The tractor will also be important in the college's new Farm Operations Management Pro-Tech program and in agronomy and field management classes.