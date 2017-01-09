Sioux City council approves early steps of profitable renewable fuel project

Sioux City city officials are hoping that a renewable fuel produced as a byproduct of the wastewater treatment process will produce additional profits for the city.

On Monday night, the city council approved two work order agreements with Bartlett & West, based in West Des Moines, to plan a pair of multi-million dollar wastewater projects and upgrades to the current facility to be completed over the next several years.

The company will help Sioux City Wastewater Treatment facility collect, clean and compress methane gas produced as a byproduct of the treatment process to be sold as renewable fuel.

City utilities director, Mark Simms, says Sioux City is just one of a small number of cities in the area with the capability of this time project.

"We potentially could offer this to local industries, we could put it in fleet vehicles. Right now, it appears the most attractive option financially is for the city to do it through the national pipeline," said Simms.

The city hopes to have the project completed and in place by late 2018.