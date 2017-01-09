Bishop Heelan & Siouxland Christian boys pick up wins - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Bishop Heelan & Siouxland Christian boys pick up wins

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Elijah Hazekamp scored 21 points in Bishop Heelan's 69-33 win at South Sioux City. Elijah Hazekamp scored 21 points in Bishop Heelan's 69-33 win at South Sioux City.

--BOYS BASKETBALL
IKM-Manning 85 Riverside 42 F  
Randolph 53 Allen 18 F  
Boyd County 70 Elgin/Pope John 55 F  
Sioux Center 83 George-Little Rock 64 F  
BR/LD 55 Howells-Dodge 49 F  
Storm Lake 86 Ridge View 54 F  
Bishop Heelan 69 South Sioux City 33 F  
West Monona 70 Whiting 21 F  
Wayne 62 Wisner-Pilger 42 F  
Siouxland Christian 78 Woodbury Central 32 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
IKM-Manning 76 Riverside 40 F  
Boyd County 41 Elgin/Pope John 38 F  
Jackson County, MN 48 Estherville LC 41 F  
Cherokee 79 H-M-S 54 F  
Harris-Lake Park 75 Sibley-Ocheyedan 57 F  
Ridge View 43 Storm Lake 31 F  
Wayne 60 Wisner-Pilger 43 F  
Siouxland Christian 55 Woodbury Central 51 F 

