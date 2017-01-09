Bishop Heelan & Siouxland Christian boys pick up wins

Elijah Hazekamp scored 21 points in Bishop Heelan's 69-33 win at South Sioux City.
--BOYS BASKETBALL
IKM-Manning 85 Riverside 42 F
Randolph 53 Allen 18 F
Boyd County 70 Elgin/Pope John 55 F
Sioux Center 83 George-Little Rock 64 F
BR/LD 55 Howells-Dodge 49 F
Storm Lake 86 Ridge View 54 F
Bishop Heelan 69 South Sioux City 33 F
West Monona 70 Whiting 21 F
Wayne 62 Wisner-Pilger 42 F
Siouxland Christian 78 Woodbury Central 32 F
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
IKM-Manning 76 Riverside 40 F
Boyd County 41 Elgin/Pope John 38 F
Jackson County, MN 48 Estherville LC 41 F
Cherokee 79 H-M-S 54 F
Harris-Lake Park 75 Sibley-Ocheyedan 57 F
Ridge View 43 Storm Lake 31 F
Wayne 60 Wisner-Pilger 43 F
Siouxland Christian 55 Woodbury Central 51 F