Residents continue search for answers in Big Ox odor issue

For more than two months about two dozen home owners have been plagued by a foul odor in South Sioux City, Nebraska

To this day, many of them still can't return home.

The odor is caused by the Big Ox Energy plant that was emitting Hydrogen Sulfide gas from a sewer line that ran under dozens of homes.

Since the issue began, the city and plant have tried various ways to eliminate the smell and gas from entering the homes.

There was another night of frustration for several residents forced out of their homes from the foul odor caused by nearby Big Ox Energy.

"I didn't ask for this poisonous toxic gas to be pumped into our house," said Jonathan Goodier, a South Sioux City resident. "I didn't ask for someone to say, oh your toilet's loose. It's your fault. I didn't have it beforehand. So yeah, I lawyered up.

On the agenda at the South Sioux City Council meeting was an agreement on speeding up house restorations with Big Ox.

The plan got pushed back.

"That was just an agreement we made between us and them, the city contributing out of the sewer fund, not taxpayer money, to help fund the restoration of some of these homes," said Rod Koch, mayor of South Sioux City. "And, there have been some changes, some additional discussions. So, we decided instead of making the agreement we wanted to make sure that everything was on the table and that we understood everything that was going to be in the agreement before we made it."

While the city tries to reassure residents they are working their hardest to deal with the issue, unanswered questions cause concern.

"I want them to test the sheetrock because I don't know what has seeped into it," said Goodier. "I don't know what's inside the sheetrock. I don't know what's inside the installation behind it. You can't see the effects of it behind it."

So what's next?

There will be Hydrogen Sulfide testing.

The cost is $200 per home impacted.

Plus, any resident who wants the testing can have it done.

"That's just an expense that the city has decided to incur to make sure that each home that has been affected is tested and make sure that it is clear and clean before anybody goes back home," said Koch.

From there, both sides will see what's next.

"I think the fact that we're going into over 80 days of being out of our houses after they pumped these toxic poisonous gas into our house, I think we need to start fixing something," said Goodier.