One of youngest Iowa lawmakers from Orange City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One of youngest Iowa lawmakers from Orange City

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

One of the state's youngest lawmakers is from here in northwest Iowa.

Skyler Wheeler from Orange City was elected to District 4 at the age of 23.

He graduated from Northwestern College after moving to Siouxland from Washington State to play college baseball.

"My thought was, younger people, they're horribly under presented down here," said Iowa 4th District Representative (R) Skyler Wheeler. "And so, I said, well I can give Millennials an extra representative. I just wanted to start young and get some things done so I'm not doing it at 70 or 65."

Republican Megan Jones from Sioux Rapids, was elected at age 25, and 31-year-old Democrat Chris Hall from Sioux City is in his third term in the Iowa Legislature. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.