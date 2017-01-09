One of youngest Iowa lawmakers from Orange City

One of the state's youngest lawmakers is from here in northwest Iowa.

Skyler Wheeler from Orange City was elected to District 4 at the age of 23.

He graduated from Northwestern College after moving to Siouxland from Washington State to play college baseball.

"My thought was, younger people, they're horribly under presented down here," said Iowa 4th District Representative (R) Skyler Wheeler. "And so, I said, well I can give Millennials an extra representative. I just wanted to start young and get some things done so I'm not doing it at 70 or 65."

Republican Megan Jones from Sioux Rapids, was elected at age 25, and 31-year-old Democrat Chris Hall from Sioux City is in his third term in the Iowa Legislature.