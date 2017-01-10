IOWA DOT: I-29 near Salix is open after morning accidents - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

IOWA DOT: I-29 near Salix is open after morning accidents

Viewer photo from Buena Vista, County Iowa. Viewer photo from Buena Vista, County Iowa.

Authorities responded to numerous accidents after the roads got slick with ice Tuesday morning.

Interstate 29 was closed in both directions between Sergeant Bluff and Salix, Iowa after several accidents, including a semi that overturned.
    
The interstate was shut down for about two hours while the wrecked vehicles were cleared away.
    
KTIV hasn't heard of any reports of any serious injuries.
 

