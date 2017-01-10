IOWA DOT: I-29 near Salix is open after morning accidents

Click here for road conditions in the Siouxland area

Click here to see if your local school, business or event is on today's list.

Click here to see if your local school, business or event is on today's list.

Authorities responded to numerous accidents after the roads got slick with ice Tuesday morning.



Interstate 29 was closed in both directions between Sergeant Bluff and Salix, Iowa after several accidents, including a semi that overturned.



The interstate was shut down for about two hours while the wrecked vehicles were cleared away.



KTIV hasn't heard of any reports of any serious injuries.



I-29 is now OPEN with slow traffic.



Please continue to drive with caution...



Isolated slick spots & precip. throughout the area. #IAWX pic.twitter.com/6eUEpf3wdv — Trooper Vince Kurtz (@TrooperKurtz) January 10, 2017

Crews are working to remove a semi from I-29. pic.twitter.com/Hp5ist0v8M — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyKTIV4) January 10, 2017