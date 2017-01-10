Branstad acknowledges agency cuts in speech

Gov. Terry Branstad's Condition of the State speech acknowledges that the Republican governor has asked state agencies to make immediate cuts to due to a $110 million shortfall in the current $7.2 billion budget.



Branstad called the directive "difficult" in a major address to lawmakers Tuesday at the Capitol, referencing a set of spending recommendations he released shortly before his speech.



The recommendations include cutting about $25 million from the Iowa Board of Regents, which oversees Iowa's three public universities. It also asks the Iowa Department of Human Services to cut about $20 million from its current budget. The department oversees the Medicaid health care program that covers poor and disabled residents. Iowa's chief budget official says the cut will not be directed at Medicaid expenses. ?



