Palmer Candy Company announces voluntary recall of select candy products due to potential Salmonella

Palmer Candy Company announced a limited recall of certain chocolate products after being informed by a supplier that a milk powder ingredient used in the company's compound chocolate coating has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The voluntary recall, in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) includes selected products produced between October 20, 2016 and December 9, 2016 and shipped by Palmer Candy Company to grocery, convenience store and wholesale customers nationwide.

According to FDA, there have been no reported illnesses associated with any of the products affected by this recall.

The FDA reports that the recall is the result of a potentially contaminated milk powder ingredient recalled by Valley Milk Products, a derivative of which was included as a small portion of the ingredients by another company in a confectionery coating supplied to Palmer Candy Company.

Affected products include a variety of candy products sold to retailers under the Palmer Candy Company brand, private label chocolates for retail distribution and bulk products provided to retailers for repackaging.

For a full list of recalled products visit the FDA website.

Although testing has shown no pathogenic bacteria in the milk confectionery coatings, the company decided out of an abundance of caution to recall all products produced using any amount of the now recalled ingredients.

Marty Palmer, president and chief executive officer of Palmer Candy Company said, “We are truly sorry for any distress this recall causes to our retail customers and to consumers. We remain committed to the highest standards in food quality and safety. We are taking this recall very seriously and truly appreciate the cooperation of our customers as we work to resolve this matter promptly.”

Consumers should throw out or return these products to the point of sale for a full refund.

For more information, consumers may call to speak with a Customer Service Representative at Palmer Candy Company between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 712-258-5543.