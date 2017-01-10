Branstad: Budget reductions proposed "are difficult"

Millions of dollars in cuts are needed to help the state of Iowa cover a budget shortfall caused by lower-than-expected revenues. Tuesday, it was Governor Terry Branstad's job to deliver the news to lawmakers, and citizens.

Branstad said the state is in an "admirable" position, and free from the debt that he says is crushing other states. But, he admitted cuts have to be made to cover the $100-million shortfall in the current fiscal year. "The budget reductions I am recommending for this fiscal year are difficult," said Gov. Terry Branstad, (R) Iowa.

Forty state agencies will make cuts. $25-million from the Board of Regents, alone. Notably absent from that list? Cuts to state aid for K-12 education, property tax credits and Medicaid. The cuts won't include furloughs for state employees either, Branstad said.

But, the governor's speech did include a call to change a collective bargaining system he called "antiquated." While the size off government is smaller, benefits for public employees at the state and local level have increased," Branstad said. Especially in healthcare. Branstad prefers one statewide healthcare contract to cut costs. His budget also directs state funds toward women's healthcare organizations. "And, eliminates taxpayer funding for organizations that perform abortions," said Branstad.

Branstad also asked lawmakers set allowable growth for schools at two-percent, crack down on texting and driving, and fund water quality improvements.

But, Branstad couldn't help reflecting on his time as governor as his nomination, as ambassador to China, is debated in the U.S. Senate. "There is no better job in the world than being the governor of the state that you love," Branstad said.

As the U.S. Senate considers Branstad's nomination, Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will travel the state to sell the budget plan to voters. She'll be in Sioux City on Thursday.