Icy roads shut down portions of Interstate-29

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Icy road conditions caused chaos for drivers this morning along I-29.

The interstate was shut down after several cars went into the ditch.

I-29 was covered in ice as Siouxlanders began their morning commute. 

The wintry conditions made it nearly impossible for drivers to get to their destinations.

"So, we're actually trying to go down to an airport in Omaha and our flight... I don't know if we're going to make it anymore" said Dylan Green, I-29 traveler. "It's been incredibly slick. We're lucky enough to make it to the rest stop." 

But not everyone on I-29 was that lucky.

Authorities responded to several calls of vehicles in the ditch and in the medians, including eight semi trucks. 

Four of those semi trucks were across the interstate and the other four ended up in ditches along the interstate.

That caused I-29 to be closed in both directions between Sergeant Bluff and Salix, Iowa for two hours. 

"The situation that we're having here in Siouxland we would recommend no travel advised right now" said Trooper John Farley, Public Resource Officer with the Iowa State Patrol. "It is really treacherous out here with the high winds and the icing conditions. If you are going to be moving please take it slow."

Trooper Farley says over an eighth of an inch of ice covered I-29. 

He urges drivers to slow down in the slippery conditions and to always wear a seat belt. 

