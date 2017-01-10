Legislators react to Branstad's proposals on family-planning and collective bargaining

Changes to state funding of women's health care and changes to collective bargaining leave republicans with hope, and democrats shaking their heads.

Perhaps the loudest applause in the house chamber came when Governor Branstad announced his stance on family-planning.

To keep control of costs going forward, funding for organizations like Planned Parenthood could be on the chopping block.

"It's very important to me that we protect the unborn, so if we can take steps like defunding Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers, I'm all on-board with that, and I'd like to even go further," Iowa Senator from Sioux City, (R) Bill Anderson.

The governor's proposed plan is to redirect state money from organizations that perform abortions, and move the money to clinics that provide women's healthcare.

Democrats are concerned the move would make services, like birth control and cancer screenings, less accessible.

"I think what people have to realize is, there's already a law out there that doesn't allow abortions at Planned Parenthood," said Iowa House Representative from Sioux City, (D) Timothy Kacena. "I believe 97 percent of what they do deals with women's healthcare, so to me it's an ideology, not really a good policy."

The governor, and republicans, are also taking on the state's collective bargaining agreement.

collective bargaining allows unions to negotiate pay and other benefits for a group of employees at the same time.

Branstad says collective bargaining has lead to over 500 healthcare plans in the state, which he says is too costly for public employees and Iowa taxpayers.

His solution? Create a statewide, uniform contract for workers.

"I think that some simple steps like going out and to purchasing statewide insurance plans, and mirror what we did in the IPERS system, will be positive for state employees and good for taxpayers.," said Iowa Senator from Sioux City, (R) Rick Bertrand.

Democrats say this change could hurt working families like fire fighters, police officers, and teachers leaving once-assured employee benefits hanging in the balance.

"We want to make sure that they've got a secure retirement, something that they can rely on and something that they've counted on and invested in for years," said Iowa Representative from Sioux City, (D) Chris Hall. "And we want to make sure the same for their income and their healthcare, as well."

With control of each chamber in republican hands, democrats may have to use the minority to influence the debate, if not the decision.

Amidst all the back and forth between legislators, there was one moment republicans and democrats stood in unison to applaud.

Governor Branstad exiting the House Chamber for possibly the last time after 24 years as Iowa's governor.