New NAIA basketball polls released

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
The first NAIA II basketball polls of 2017 have been released.

2016-17 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll No. 3 (Jan. 10)
RANK     LAST WEEK^     SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)     Season Record     TOTAL POINTS
1     1     St. Francis (Ill.) (9)     16-0     310
2     2     Concordia (Neb.) (3)     17-1     304
3     3     Saint Xavier (Ill.)      16-1     288
4     4     Southern Oregon     15-1     285
5     5     Marian (Ind.)     15-3     257
6     7     Davenport (Mich.)     16-2     256
7     6     Hastings (Neb.)     15-3     254
8     18     Southeastern (Fla.)     13-0     243
9     8     Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)     15-2     238
10     8     College of the Ozarks (Mo.)     14-4     217
11     12     Morningside (Iowa)     14-5     215
12     11     Indiana Wesleyan     13-5     203
13     10     Jamestown (N.D.)     12-4     191
14     13     IU Northwest (Ind.)     15-3     186
15     14     Purdue Northwest (Ind.)     14-5     167
16     15     Friends (Kan.)     14-3     166
17     19     Eastern Oregon     15-2     147
18     20     Tabor (Kan.)     14-3     141
19     16     Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)     13-4     138
20     17     Indiana Tech     13-4     136
21     21     Indiana East     14-4     112
22     NR     Reinhardt (Ga.)     16-1     100
23     22     Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)     13-5     82
24     24     Dickinson State (N.D.)     10-5     73
25     NR     Northwestern (Iowa)     12-6     72

Dropped from the rankings: Milligan (Tenn.) (23), Huntington (Ind.) (25)
Others receiving votes: Oregon Tech 50; Milligan (Tenn.) 39; Kansas Wesleyan 29; Point Park (Pa.) 27; Huntington (Ind.) 26; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 17; Valley City State (N.D.) 12; Midland (Neb.) 9; Keiser (Fla.) 3
^Reflects ranking in 2016-17 Poll No. 2

**********

2016-17 NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 3 (Jan. 10)
RANK     LAST WEEK^     SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)     RECORD     TOTAL POINTS
1     1     Cornerstone (Mich.) (12)     16-2     312
2     6     Union (Ky.)     16-3     291
3     2     Saint Francis (Ind.)     15-3     285
4     4     Northwestern (Iowa)     18-2     282
5     16     Eastern Oregon     15-2     266
6     5     Warner (Fla.)     15-2     265
7     9     Rochester (Mich.)     20-1     264
8     11     Davenport (Mich.)     14-4     240
9     14     Bethel (Ind.)     15-3     232
10     3     Indiana Wesleyan     14-4     217
11     10     Indiana East     14-5     209
12     7     Northwest Christian (Ore.)     12-3     208
13     12     Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)     15-5     188
14     NR     Robert Morris (Ill.)     12-4     185
15     17     Washington Adventist (Md.)     14-3     153
15     7     Taylor (Ind.)     14-4     153
17     24     College of Idaho     13-5     139
18     23     Keiser (Fla.)     15-3     127
19     20     Midland (Neb.)     13-5     120
20     NR     Trinity International (Ill.)     16-3     109
21     25     Northwestern Ohio     13-5     105
22     NR     Bellevue (Neb.)     13-7     87
23     NR     Tabor (Kan.)     12-6     81
24     NR     Briar Cliff (Iowa)     14-5     70
25     NR     WVU Tech     11-5     59
                        
Dropped from the rankings: Florida Memorial, Indiana Southeast, York (Neb.), Northwest (Wash.), St. Francis (Ill.) and St. Thomas (Fla.).
Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 53; Florida Memorial 52; Indiana Southeast 38; Oregon Tech 37; York (Neb.) 36; Indiana Tech 25; Northwest (Wash.) 25; Morningside (Iowa) 24; Southeastern (Fla.) 23; Tennessee Wesleyan 6

