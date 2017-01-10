New NAIA basketball polls released

The first NAIA II basketball polls of 2017 have been released.
2016-17 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll No. 3 (Jan. 10)
RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) Season Record TOTAL POINTS
1 1 St. Francis (Ill.) (9) 16-0 310
2 2 Concordia (Neb.) (3) 17-1 304
3 3 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 16-1 288
4 4 Southern Oregon 15-1 285
5 5 Marian (Ind.) 15-3 257
6 7 Davenport (Mich.) 16-2 256
7 6 Hastings (Neb.) 15-3 254
8 18 Southeastern (Fla.) 13-0 243
9 8 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 15-2 238
10 8 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 14-4 217
11 12 Morningside (Iowa) 14-5 215
12 11 Indiana Wesleyan 13-5 203
13 10 Jamestown (N.D.) 12-4 191
14 13 IU Northwest (Ind.) 15-3 186
15 14 Purdue Northwest (Ind.) 14-5 167
16 15 Friends (Kan.) 14-3 166
17 19 Eastern Oregon 15-2 147
18 20 Tabor (Kan.) 14-3 141
19 16 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 13-4 138
20 17 Indiana Tech 13-4 136
21 21 Indiana East 14-4 112
22 NR Reinhardt (Ga.) 16-1 100
23 22 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 13-5 82
24 24 Dickinson State (N.D.) 10-5 73
25 NR Northwestern (Iowa) 12-6 72
Dropped from the rankings: Milligan (Tenn.) (23), Huntington (Ind.) (25)
Others receiving votes: Oregon Tech 50; Milligan (Tenn.) 39; Kansas Wesleyan 29; Point Park (Pa.) 27; Huntington (Ind.) 26; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 17; Valley City State (N.D.) 12; Midland (Neb.) 9; Keiser (Fla.) 3
^Reflects ranking in 2016-17 Poll No. 2
**********
2016-17 NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 3 (Jan. 10)
RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) (12) 16-2 312
2 6 Union (Ky.) 16-3 291
3 2 Saint Francis (Ind.) 15-3 285
4 4 Northwestern (Iowa) 18-2 282
5 16 Eastern Oregon 15-2 266
6 5 Warner (Fla.) 15-2 265
7 9 Rochester (Mich.) 20-1 264
8 11 Davenport (Mich.) 14-4 240
9 14 Bethel (Ind.) 15-3 232
10 3 Indiana Wesleyan 14-4 217
11 10 Indiana East 14-5 209
12 7 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 12-3 208
13 12 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 15-5 188
14 NR Robert Morris (Ill.) 12-4 185
15 17 Washington Adventist (Md.) 14-3 153
15 7 Taylor (Ind.) 14-4 153
17 24 College of Idaho 13-5 139
18 23 Keiser (Fla.) 15-3 127
19 20 Midland (Neb.) 13-5 120
20 NR Trinity International (Ill.) 16-3 109
21 25 Northwestern Ohio 13-5 105
22 NR Bellevue (Neb.) 13-7 87
23 NR Tabor (Kan.) 12-6 81
24 NR Briar Cliff (Iowa) 14-5 70
25 NR WVU Tech 11-5 59
Dropped from the rankings: Florida Memorial, Indiana Southeast, York (Neb.), Northwest (Wash.), St. Francis (Ill.) and St. Thomas (Fla.).
Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 53; Florida Memorial 52; Indiana Southeast 38; Oregon Tech 37; York (Neb.) 36; Indiana Tech 25; Northwest (Wash.) 25; Morningside (Iowa) 24; Southeastern (Fla.) 23; Tennessee Wesleyan 6