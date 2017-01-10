New NAIA basketball polls released

The first NAIA II basketball polls of 2017 have been released.

2016-17 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll No. 3 (Jan. 10)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) Season Record TOTAL POINTS

1 1 St. Francis (Ill.) (9) 16-0 310

2 2 Concordia (Neb.) (3) 17-1 304

3 3 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 16-1 288

4 4 Southern Oregon 15-1 285

5 5 Marian (Ind.) 15-3 257

6 7 Davenport (Mich.) 16-2 256

7 6 Hastings (Neb.) 15-3 254

8 18 Southeastern (Fla.) 13-0 243

9 8 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 15-2 238

10 8 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 14-4 217

11 12 Morningside (Iowa) 14-5 215

12 11 Indiana Wesleyan 13-5 203

13 10 Jamestown (N.D.) 12-4 191

14 13 IU Northwest (Ind.) 15-3 186

15 14 Purdue Northwest (Ind.) 14-5 167

16 15 Friends (Kan.) 14-3 166

17 19 Eastern Oregon 15-2 147

18 20 Tabor (Kan.) 14-3 141

19 16 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 13-4 138

20 17 Indiana Tech 13-4 136

21 21 Indiana East 14-4 112

22 NR Reinhardt (Ga.) 16-1 100

23 22 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 13-5 82

24 24 Dickinson State (N.D.) 10-5 73

25 NR Northwestern (Iowa) 12-6 72

Dropped from the rankings: Milligan (Tenn.) (23), Huntington (Ind.) (25)

Others receiving votes: Oregon Tech 50; Milligan (Tenn.) 39; Kansas Wesleyan 29; Point Park (Pa.) 27; Huntington (Ind.) 26; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 17; Valley City State (N.D.) 12; Midland (Neb.) 9; Keiser (Fla.) 3

^Reflects ranking in 2016-17 Poll No. 2

**********

2016-17 NAIA Division II Men's Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 3 (Jan. 10)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD TOTAL POINTS

1 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) (12) 16-2 312

2 6 Union (Ky.) 16-3 291

3 2 Saint Francis (Ind.) 15-3 285

4 4 Northwestern (Iowa) 18-2 282

5 16 Eastern Oregon 15-2 266

6 5 Warner (Fla.) 15-2 265

7 9 Rochester (Mich.) 20-1 264

8 11 Davenport (Mich.) 14-4 240

9 14 Bethel (Ind.) 15-3 232

10 3 Indiana Wesleyan 14-4 217

11 10 Indiana East 14-5 209

12 7 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 12-3 208

13 12 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 15-5 188

14 NR Robert Morris (Ill.) 12-4 185

15 17 Washington Adventist (Md.) 14-3 153

15 7 Taylor (Ind.) 14-4 153

17 24 College of Idaho 13-5 139

18 23 Keiser (Fla.) 15-3 127

19 20 Midland (Neb.) 13-5 120

20 NR Trinity International (Ill.) 16-3 109

21 25 Northwestern Ohio 13-5 105

22 NR Bellevue (Neb.) 13-7 87

23 NR Tabor (Kan.) 12-6 81

24 NR Briar Cliff (Iowa) 14-5 70

25 NR WVU Tech 11-5 59



Dropped from the rankings: Florida Memorial, Indiana Southeast, York (Neb.), Northwest (Wash.), St. Francis (Ill.) and St. Thomas (Fla.).

Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 53; Florida Memorial 52; Indiana Southeast 38; Oregon Tech 37; York (Neb.) 36; Indiana Tech 25; Northwest (Wash.) 25; Morningside (Iowa) 24; Southeastern (Fla.) 23; Tennessee Wesleyan 6