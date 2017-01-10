Siouxland not done with small snow chances

Parts of Siouxland saw some freezing rain this morning that made conditions very slick.

That freezing rain then turned over to a bit of light snow with minor accumulations especially in northern Siouxland.

After breaking into afternoon sunshine, clouds are going to move back in tonight with northern Siouxland possibly seeing a little light snow again but only very light accumulations would occur if any.

Wednesday will give us mostly cloudy skies before another chance of a little light snow moves in Wednesday night.

Thursday should stay mostly dry for us before some afternoon light snow could move in Friday and maybe linger into early Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday will again give us a lot of clouds but little if any snow.

A better chance of light snow moves back in from Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures will stay below average through Saturday before a little warming could get us back into the low to mid 30s from Sunday through Tuesday.