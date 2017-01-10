Woodbury County Sheriff's Office shares how they relay information on road conditions

Authorities responded to accidents Tuesday morning once freezing rain and snow flurries made their way to Siouxland.

Like any other day of bad weather, Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputy Zane Chwirka made sure to check for road conditions.

"A lot of it is getting the feel of the road by your vehicle," said Chwirka. "If we know that the weather is going to be bad of course we slow down a little bit, and when you start to feel the road, you'll feel the slick spots and you can also sometimes see them."

Sometimes roads may not look icy, but just because you can't see it doesn't mean it's not there. That's why it's important to feel out your car while you're driving to know what conditions you're driving in, authorities say.

"Today, the road conditions were very, very slick and a lot of it was that you didn't see it," said Chwirka. "It wasn't, you know like if you have a blizzard, there's a bunch of snow and high winds. You can see that when it comes to this time of year."

It's once those slippery areas are found that officials decide what step to take next.

"If like right now you know we came across some freezing rain, roads were getting slick, I'd get a hold of the coms center and let them know that this stretch of road here on Highway 10 is becoming slick," said Chwirka. "Can we get some county trucks out here, start getting some gravel and some salt down."

But when roads get dangerous, a different call is made to Major Todd Wieck who relays the information to media.

"Like if roads are going to be shut down due to hazardous road conditions," said Chwirka.

That's when we let drivers know how their travel may be affected and how they can stay safe.

Drivers can visit Iowa 511 that's provided by the Iowa Department of Transportation. That will show where there are any accidents or dangerous routes. The link to the website is: http://www.511ia.org/