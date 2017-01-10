2017 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit set for January 31

Experts will discuss the future of the biofuel industry as part of a roundtable at the 2017 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit.



The roundtable will focus on the potential impacts and outcomes of the new Congress and the Trump administration on important biofuel policy such as the Renewable Fuel Standard.



The Summit will take place Tuesday, January 31 in Altoona, Iowa.



The event is free and open to the public but registration is required.



To register for the summit, visit http://iowarfa.org/summit/.