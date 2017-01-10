Gov. Dennis Daugaard outlines session agenda

Governor Dennis Daugaard kicked off his State of the State address with updates the state revenue, which the governor says hasn't strengthen since December.

He explains law makers will need to watch the revenue intakes to have a balanced budget in March. However, Daugaard announced Tuesday that mega-online retail giant Amazon will start collecting sales tax in South Dakota beginning February 1st.

"Amazon is online leading merchant growing every year by double-digits," Gov. Dennis Daugaard, (R) South Dakota, "It doesn't solve the online tax issue, but it's a big step in the right direction."

In March of last year Daugaard and South Dakota Lawmakers approved legislation requiring online retailers to remit sales tax earnings. However, only about half of the large vendors in that do business in the state have complied. Amazon will start remitting revenue in March.

Another high -- an update on teacher's salaries in the Rushmore State.

"According to the preliminary school reports our average salary this fall is 46,937 dollars, just short of 47,000 dollars," said Gov. Dennis Daugaard, (R) South Dakota, "The state's average salary increased by 11.9%."

Daugaard says there is still work to be done in improving public safety, equipping law enforcement with the proper tools to handle mentally ill prisoners and rehabilitation for juveniles. Also the governor is joining the attorney general in appointing a joint drug interdiction task force comprised of four high patrol officers to step meth trafficking.

Representative Ray Ring of Vermillion says if we educate are youth -- the number of addicts and those in prison will go down.

"We know that it's early childhood education or the lack there of support for young children that helps contribute to the problem with drugs, with meth and so I hope we can do more there," said Rep. Ray Ring (D) District 18, "There are a few districts, including Vermilion, that supports their own early-childhood education."

While some lawmakers are in support of new programs to fight the meth epidemic, they'd like to look at the outcomes of programs already in place.

"And what are the new programs that we are taking on and what are the imperial basis for those things that are working because I always think that's the bases of building programs, is what does that data tell you," said Rep. Jean M. Hunhoff, (R) District 18.

The governor hopes these steps will strengthen the states response to the meth issue while helping users beat their addiction.



