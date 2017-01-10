Dixon County Law Enforcement seize items from home after social - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dixon County Law Enforcement seize items from home after social media photo shows explosive device

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
PONCA, NE (KTIV) -

Dixon County Law enforcement seized items from a Ponca home after seeing a photo of what appeared to be an explosive device on social media. 

According to officials, a search warrant was obtained for a residence at 118 Third Street.

Officials say they were notified of a photo on social media that shows what appeared to be an explosive device.

The caption for the photo read 'this right here is my new years resolution.'

After further investigation and assistance from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions and U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the search warrant was executed. 

The case is still under investigation. 

