Woodbury County Attorney's office reviewing DCI report from December officer-involved shooting

Courtesy: Sioux City Police: Daniel Riedmann Courtesy: Sioux City Police: Daniel Riedmann
The Woodbury County Attorney's office is reviewing the fatal police shooting of a man in Sioux City in December.

That's routine procedure after an officer-involved shooting.

Thirty-six-year-old Daniel Riedmann was fatally shot by an officer during a traffic stop on Tri-View Avenue.

Police say Riedmann was a passenger in a car that was pulled over.
    
There was a warrant for his arrest and police considered him "armed and dangerous."
    
Police say he ignored orders to get out of the vehicle and made suspicious movements before he was shot.
    
County attorney P.J. Jennings says his office will review a report done by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and determine whether the shooting was justified.
    
Jennings hopes to have a decision by the end of the month.
