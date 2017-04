SportsFource Extra highlights & scores

Hanley Ramirez got his first RBIs of the season, hitting a two-run double that helped the Boston Red Sox rally in the eighth inning and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 in a makeup from a rainout in the opening series.

