Ideas for Innovation Market due by February 12 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ideas for Innovation Market due by February 12

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The search is on by the Sioux City Growth Organization for new business ideas.

You have until Sunday, February 12 to submit your ideas to the Innovation Market in Sioux City.

Innovation Market is a competition designed to grow local ideas.

It takes place at the Sioux City Museum on Thursday, February. 16.

For more information on how you can take part go t www.siouxcitygo.com/innovatesc.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.