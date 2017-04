The North Sioux City Police Department looking for help in finding an armed robbery suspect.



They released two images of the man on their Facebook page today.



The armed robbery happened back on November 29th in North Sioux City.



Authorities say they can't release the location of the armed robbery because of Marsy's Law.



If you have any information in this case call the North Sioux City Police Department at (605) 232-4301.