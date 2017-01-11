More snow possible in Siouxland

After a wintry Tuesday around Siouxland, our day today will feature cooler temperatures but also another chance for some light snow. So basically, another wintry day! A couple of weak impulses of moisture will be moving through the area through the day with one already moving through in the overnight hours, and the second one moving through later on this evening.



Light snow looks to develop this evening and persist into the night with minor accumulations of around an 1" or less possible, mainly north of Sioux City. Clouds will be thick once again with temperatures falling through the day due to another cold front. Highs will felt this morning, topping out in the lower 20s as northerly winds take back over. Lows will plummet tonight with many of us dipping towards 0° with subzero wind chills expected.



Thursday will be a transitional day as high pressure continues to build in. We'll see more sunshine along with highs in the low 20s. This active weather pattern continues right into our Friday as another wave of moisture moves in giving us a chance of some afternoon light snow.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer