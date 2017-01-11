Siouxland isn't the only place seeing snow - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland isn't the only place seeing snow

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Snow blankets the highways near Bucharest in Romaania. Snow blankets the highways near Bucharest in Romaania.

Schools were closed in Bucharest and other parts of Romania on Tuesday as freezing temperatures and snow blanketed the streets.

The mayor of Bucharest said Monday that detainees from two Bucharest prisons would clear snow on a voluntary basis from some secondary roads in the capital, accompanied by anti-riot police.

The Ministry of Administration and Internal Affairs flew its helicopters Monday and Tuesday over areas hit by blizzards to evaluate damage and road closures.

Meteorologists announced that weather conditions will worsen, with snow expected to fall again this week.

