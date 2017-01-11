Mark Wahlberg screens his movie in West Des Moines to honor two - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Mark Wahlberg screens his movie in West Des Moines to honor two local officers killed nearby

Posted:

Actor Mark Wahlberg held a private screening of his new movie "Patriots Day" in Iowa.

He says he brought the film to West Des Moines as a tribute to two officers killed in ambush attacks in November.

Mark Wahlberg, Patriot Day actor said, "We lost two police officers and this movie is a tribute to law enforcement and to anybody who commits to serving their community and their country."

'Patriots Day' tells the story of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing from the perspective of first responders.
    
Wahlberg portrays Boston Police Sergeant Tommy Saunders in the film and Iowa native Michelle Monaghan plays his wife.
    
'Patriots Day' opens nationwide on Friday.

