South Dakota Legislator focuses on protecting the state's Constitution

At least one South Dakota legislator wants to make it harder to make changes to the state's Constitution.

Canton Senator Jim Bolin says one measure he is pushing this session is changing how constitutional amendments are made to South Dakota's constitution.

Last year, five amendments were brought forward some by legislators others by the people.

Bolin says most of the amendments brought forth by the people are funded by out-of-staters.

"I firmly believe that the constitution of South Dakota needs to be protected from money interests from out of the state who are using our state as a testing ground for their ideas to promote their own particular agenda," said Sen. Jim Bolin, (R) Canton, SD.

One of the notable constitutional amendment changes from this past election is Marsy's Law.

A law that Bolin says will cost local tax payers thousands of dollars in the next budget.

Bolin is also playing at different role at the South Dakota Capitol.

For eight years, Bolin was a state representative, this marks his first term as state senator.

He says in his first days he is seeing just a few differences in his new role.

"In the house you vote electronically but in the senate you vote audibly and in alphabetical order and my name is toward the top of the alphabetical order," said Sen. Jim Bolin, (R) Canton, "So when the roll call takes place in the South Dakota Senate my name is called first. So I am the first senator to vote on any issue coming through the South Dakota Senate."