X's begin rebuilding 2017 roster with signing of Washington

The Sioux City Explorers has re-signed outfielder LeVon Washington to a 2017 American Association contract. The upcoming season will be Washington’s eighth season in professional baseball and second as a member of the X’s.

Washington was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 1st round (30th overall) in the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft from Buchholz High School but did not sign. After spending one season at Chipola College, the Cleveland Indians selected Washington in the 2nd round of the MLB Draft.



Washington joined the X’s last season on July 25th and made an immediate impact in the Explorers lineup. After going hitless in his X’s debut, Washington proceeded to go on an 11 game hitting streak from July 26th-August 7th, including 8 multi-hit games during the 11 game hitting streak. The outfielder would play in 39 games for the X’s and finish 3rd on the team in batting average hitting for an impressive .336 average, 2nd on the team in on base percentage at .408, and his .797 OPS was good for 3rd best on the team. Washington collected 50 hits in his 39 games played, scoring 23 runs while totaling 30 RBI’s for the X’s.

“We are excited to be bringing LeVon back for the 2017 season,” commented X’s field manager Steve Montgomery. “He was a key contributor from the moment he put on an Explorers uniform last season and we see him contributing in the middle of the order again this upcoming season.”

Prior to joining the X’s, Washington spent 7 years in the Cleveland Indians system, being touted as one of their top prospects. The Gainesville, FL native was ranked as the Indians #7 prospect after the 2010 season and was also rated as the best athlete in the Indians system after both the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Washington’s best season in Cleveland’s system came in 2013 playing for the single-A Lake County Captains where he hit .321, good for 6th highest in the entire Midwest League while also finishing 3rd in the league with a .425 on base percentage. For his efforts, Washington was promoted to advanced-A and in August 2015 he was named the Carolina League player of the month playing for the Lynchburg Hillcats.

In other team news, the Explorers have traded catcher Brendan Slattery to the Three Rivers Aigles of the Can Am League in exchange for a player to be named later.