Light snow accumulations possible tonight

It was a cold, blustery day across Siouxland with afternoon temps mostly in the teens and some locations in northern Siouxland saw their wind chill stay below zero all day long.

Now on top of the cold, our next chance of snow is moving in.

Expect light snow to move through the area Wednesday night with up to an inch of accumulation possible, especially in western Siouxland.

This snow moves out by Thursday morning and we'll decrease our clouds by the afternoon.

Despite some sunshine on Thursday, temperatures will again stay below average with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Friday will give us yet another chance of a little light snow but accumulations with that system will probably stay under half an inch with cold conditions in the teens.

We'll warm up a little bit over the weekend with 20s on Saturday and we could even get into the low 30s on Sunday.

Our next storm system will be developing south of us over the weekend and then bring Siouxland a chance of another mixed bag of precipitation Sunday night through Monday and maybe even into early Tuesday morning.

This is a larger system finally coming at us so you'll want to stay up to date on the latest forecast information.

Highs from Monday through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s.