Local health director suggests "bipartisan approach" to healthcare changes

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal, and/or replace Obamacare after he is sworn in. The director of the Siouxland District health board says there are pros and cons to the health care legislation.

"The positive is the focus on prevention, getting people into wellness checkups and that has a long term positive effect on them, the guarantee of coverage in the presence of chronic conditions and diabetes," said Kevin Grieme, Director, Siouxland Health Department.

But, along with those positives Grieme says there is room for improvement. "Some of the challenges have been the requirement to get it and employers understanding how to do it and the availability of different plans access ad being able to be enrolled in," continued Grieme.

He says the best approach is a bi-partisan approach. Grieme adds, "Utilize some real focused education, discussions related to it in a bipartisan fashion and explore what are the changes and what suggestions would it be, and how do we implement those and what are the items we need to retain it to support us."

A new healthcare program would have to be researched, introduced and then approved by Congress