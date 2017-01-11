LIVE AT 5: Tax help for Siouxlanders

United Way of Siouxland, in partnership with Center for Siouxland, is once again leading a campaign to assist low to moderate income working residents with tax preparation. Last year more than 1,500 qualifying households received help filing their taxes through this initiative, resulting in over $2 Million dollars coming back into the community in the form of tax refund dollars.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a federal tax benefit to help low to moderate income individuals and families receive a refund, or lower the amount of federal income taxes owed. Prior to this campaign these credits often went unclaimed. Last year, more than $810,000 in EITC dollars were claimed by the individuals and families served by this program as part of their total federal income tax refund.

"Each year we are seeing this initiative grow and more people are taking advantage of the opportunity offered to them through this program," says Terrie Binneboese, Vice President and Director of Community Impact at United Way. "This means more families in Siouxland are able to keep more of the money they earn each year to help them become more financially stable." Binneboese went on to say that the average adjusted gross income (AGI) of the individuals helped last year was just over $19,000.

Free tax preparation sites will be hosted during the work week by appointment at Center for Siouxland and nine other satellite sites. Appointments can be made by calling Center for Siouxland beginning January 16th. Individuals may also opt to have their taxes prepared without an appointment on Saturdays beginning January 28th at the designated locations throughout Siouxland from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, get a full list of the Saturday dates and locations, or to find out if you qualify for free income tax preparation and filing, please contact the Center for Siouxland at 712.252.1861.