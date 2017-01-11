Ponca residents react to residence raid - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Ponca residents react to residence raid

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
PONCA, NE (KTIV) -

A law enforcement raid of a Ponca, Nebraska, home on Monday has residents on edge.

The Ponca Police Department and Dixon County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a possible explosive device that was displayed in a Facebook post.

They obtained a search warrant on Monday to investigate the residence at 118 East Third Street.

It was raided later that same day.

The investigation is ongoing, but the incident has surprised the small town's residents.

They say that although it happened in Ponca, it could happen elsewhere.

"You know, I think that this could be anywhere in Siouxland. None of us know what's going on across the street. We live in a world where we need to be very aware." said John Kingsbury, Bank of Dixon County President.

