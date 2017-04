Police have arrested a Sioux City couple for identity theft. Investigators say their target was a former roommate.

46-year old Ryan Reedy, and 48-year old Melissa Keene, have been arrested on several charges including forgery, and first-degree theft.

According to court documents, they are suspected of stealing personal information from the roommate and started ordering packages online. They allegedly bought $14,000 worth of packages.

Police say the couple also stole the identities of several other people to buy merchandise.